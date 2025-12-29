President Donald Trump and soon-to-be New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani shocked the political world when they looked like two old chums at the White House last month. And the lovefest started before the pair went in front of the cameras, according to a Mamdani profile in New York Magazine on Monday.

“Wow, you are even better looking in person than you are on TV,” Trump said when the democratic socialist walked into the Oval Office.

NY Mag reporter David Freedlander added, “The tone never changed from there, with Trump seeming legitimately impressed by Mamdani.”

The November 21 meeting was surreal for most onlookers, considering what the two had said about each other leading into the summit.

Trump had branded the 34-year-old as a “communist lunatic” and given him the nickname “My Little Communist” leading into the election.

“He’s down and dirty,” Trump said in October. “He hates police. He’s threatened to get rid of all police. He hates Jewish people, and yet he has Jewish people supporting him.”

On his end, Mamdani has called Trump a “fascist.” He also told MS NOW a few weeks ago that he hated Trump’s “cruel and inhumane” ICE raids on illegal immigrants.

The two smiled widely and appeared to be good friends when they were side-by-side at the White House, though. Trump at one point joked that Mamdani could admit he’d called him a “fascist” to keep the press questions moving along.

“That’s ok, you can just say yes,” Trump said while chuckling. “It’s easier than explaining it.”

Afterwards, Mamdani said they disagreed on a number of topics, but said they had a “shared purpose” in “serving New Yorkers.”

And Trump posted it was a “great honor” to host the incoming NYC mayor. Mamdani is set to replace Eric Adams (D) on Thursday.

The Monday profile said Mamdani has been talking to ex-President Barack Obama “about how he had failed to capitalize on the excitement” of his 2008 campaign — and how he can avoid a similar problem.

