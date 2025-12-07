Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists Congress Should Not ‘Get On Our Knees’ to Denounce Antisemitism

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said members of Congress do not need to repeatedly “get on our knees” to denounce antisemitism — a claim that appeared to shock 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl during their Sunday evening interview.

Stahl pointed out Greene was the only Republican lawmaker to call the War in Gaza a “genocide,” before asking MTG why she voted against the 2024 Antisemitism Awareness Act.

Greene said she had voted to denounce antisemitism “many times” previously, but that it had become “an exercise” that “they force on Congress”; she did not specify who she was referring when she said “they.”

“I simply got tired of it,” Greene said about voting to denounce antisemitism.

Stahl then asked her if there was “no value” in having Congress reaffirm its disgust with Jewish hate “in the face of a growing problem.”

“We don’t have to get on our knees and say it over and over again—” Greene said.

“Get on our knees?” Stahl interjected, while raising her eyebrows.

“Yes, we do not have to get on our knees,” Greene reiterated.

Stahl told her most members of Congress disagree with her.

“Well, most members of Congress take donations from AIPAC, and I don’t,” Greene said.

Greene’s distrust of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee highlighted a “growing rift” on the right over America’s relationship to Israel, Stahl said.

The 51-year-old lawmaker has been mocked for years after she blamed “Rothschild Inc.” for starting California wildfires with space lasers. She recently told Bill Maher she did not know the Rothschild family was Jewish. Still, the phrase “Jewish space lasers” has become one of the go-to jokes tied to MTG.

Her 60 Minutes interview included a few other notable moments, including when she claimed President Donald Trump “directly fueled” death threats against one of her sons. Greene said that happened after Trump branded her a “traitor” last month.

Watch above.