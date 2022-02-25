Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke with the Right Side Broadcasting Network on Friday while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando and offered her litmus test for what distinguishes a RINO (Republican in name only) from a true Trump-supporting member of the GOP. It involves embracing Trump’s disproven claims about the 2020 election.

Greene said RINOs claim they “support President Trump’s policies” but not Trump himself. She added these allegedly fake Republicans will say they support investigating allegations of 2020 election fraud, but they won’t say “decertify.”

“They start scattering and tip-toeing around it,” she concluded, before nothing her role on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I proudly objected on January 6th!” Greene said.

“I would object again today because I know for a fact there was so much wrong in that election and I believe it was stolen. Do I know how? No, I don’t know how, but we have enough there that we should be auditing every single state, every single election,” she added.

Watch the full clip above via Right Side Broadcasting.

