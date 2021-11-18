Mark Meadows Wants Trump to Be Speaker of the House If Republicans Take Back Congress in 2022

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows suggested making former President Donald Trump Speaker of the House if Republicans reclaim the majority in 2022.

Speaking with recently-indicted Steve Bannon on his podcast, The War Room, Meadows said, “I would love to see the gavel go from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump, talk about melting down, people would go crazy.”

Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows floats the bizarre idea that Trump should be Speaker of the House to own the libs: “You talk about melting down…people would go crazy!” pic.twitter.com/bT1XEs2EqK — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) November 18, 2021

Meadows went on the explain (which is true, although unprecedented) that to be elected Speaker of the House a person does not need to be a sitting member of Congress.

“She [Nancy Pelosi] would go from tearing up a speech to giving the gavel to Donald Trump, oh she would go crazy,” Meadows continued, referencing Pelosi’s ripping up a printed copy of Trump’s State of the Union address in 2020.

This is not the first time Trump’s name has been thrown in the ring for Speaker.

Trump was asked in June by conservative radio talk-show host Wayne Allyn Root if he had considered running for Congress:

“Why not instead of just waiting for 2024, and I’m hoping you run in 2024, but why not run in 2022 for the United States Congress, a House seat in Florida, win big, lead us to a dramatic landslide victory, taking the House by 50 seats, and then you become the Speaker of the House?”

Trump responded saying, “You know, it’s very interesting. That’s so interesting. And people have said, run for the Senate, OK, run for the Senate, but you know what? Your idea might be better. It’s very interesting.”

GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who would undoubtedly like to be speaker himself if the GOP reclaims the majority, has also mentioned Trump’s interest in the gig — albeit with less enthusiasm.

“You know, I have talked to President Trump many times,” McCarthy told Fox’s Brian Kilmeade in June, “He tells me he wants to be speaker and I think he should be President.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com