Ohio Senate Candidate Brags He’s the Only Unvaccinated Person Running, Challenges Josh Mandel to Give His Vax Status

During a forum for Republicans Senate candidates for Ohio, things got a little awkward after candidate Mark Pukita bragged he was the only unvaccinated candidate on stage. He then challenged frontrunner Josh Mandel to state whether he is vaccinated against Covid-19, and ended up allowing Mandel to eat into his allotted time.

A moderator at the forum at the North Columbus Baptist Church asked the candidates about vaccine and mask mandates.

“For the record, please share your views on this situation, and where you stand on government vaccinations and medical freedom,” said the moderator.

When it was Pukita’s turn to step to the dais, he touted his presence at anti-vax protests and boasted about not having been vaccinated against Covid.

“It’s one thing to talk, it’s another to act,” he said. “I’m also the only one up here… who’s not vaxxed.”

Pukita noted that the during the last forum the candidates were asked if they were vaccinated against Covid or not.

“The only person who didn’t answer was Josh. Josh, do you wanna answer tonight?”

“Sure,” said Josh, rising from his chair and taking over the lectern before proceeding to not answer the question again.

“My personal feeling is, it is not right for the government or the media or anyone to ask us if we’re vaccinated. So my feeling is, for all of us out there–”

“Ok,” said Pukita,” realizing Mandel had just gobbled up a chunk of his time. “I got 17 seconds. Thanks.”

“I thought you were inviting me up,” said Mandel. “Sorry.”

“I wanted you to answer,” said Pukita. “If we keep electing people like Josh, we’re gonna keep getting the same results. And they stink.”

Watch above via the Ohio Press Network.

