Matt Gaetz Shut Down After Citing Chinese State-Run Outlet While Grilling Hearing Witness on Ukraine

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tripped on Tuesday while attempting to grill Biden administration officials on continued U.S. support for Ukraine to fend off the ongoing Russian invasion. In a lengthy back-and-forth with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl, Gaetz asked if the U.S. is supplying weapons to the Azov Battalion – a controversial far-right paramilitary group that has been fighting pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014.

“How about CIA? Are they training folks in Ukraine?” Gaetz asked Kahl a few minutes into his questioning.

“Not going to talk about that in an unclassified setting. Happy to talk about that further in the classified briefings,” Kahl responded while giving testimony before the House Armed Services Committee.

“Is the Azov battalion getting access to U.S. weapons?” followed up Gaetz.

“Not that I’m aware of, but. If you have information…” Kahl replied.

Gaetz jumped in, “I intend to enter into the record The Global Times investigative report that talks about training. It’s from the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensics Research Lab. Citing the Azov battalion was even getting stuff as far back as 2018.”

“Without objection, so ordered,” agreed the committee chair.

“Any reason to disagree with that assessment?” Gaetz asked.

“Is this the, I’m sorry, is this the Global Times from China?” Kahl replied.

“No, this is,” replied Gaetz as he looked back at what he read.

“Well, that’s what you read,” Kahl replied.

“Yeah, it might be, yeah. Would that be a reason?” Gaetz replied as Kahl cut him off.

“I as a general matter, I don’t take Beijing’s propaganda at face value,” Kahl replied.

“Yeah. Just tell me if. If the allegation is true or false. I mean,” replied Gaetz, trying to save the moment.

“I don’t have any evidence one way or the other. As a general matter, I don’t take Beijing’s propaganda at face value,” repeated Kahl.

“Fair, fair enough. I would agree with that assessment,” Gaetz replied.

Gaetz quickly moved on and then asked Kahl about the U.S. funding for pensions in Ukraine aimed at keeping the Ukrainian economy from collapsing.

