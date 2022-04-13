

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sounded particularly confident of his chances to reclaim the majority in 2022 as he told the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Tuesday night he believes this year is the best “atmosphere for Republicans” in some 30 years.

McConnell said the “atmosphere for Republicans is better than it was in 1994,” a watershed year for the GOP in which the party took over both the House and Senate for the first time since 1952.

“From an atmospheric point of view, it’s a perfect storm of problems for Democrats because it’s an entirely Democratic government,” added McConnell of the upcoming midterm elections.

Many pundits and observers believe that soaring inflation, the war in Ukraine, Biden’s lackluster approval rating and a record amount of retiring Democrats all add up to a bleak environment for Democrats to hold on to their slim majorities in the House and Senate.

McConnell, who was first elected to the Senate in 1984, offered a word of caution, however, noting that “unacceptable” general election candidates could cost the GOP key seats.

“In the Senate, if you look at where we have to compete in order to get into a majority, there are places that are competitive in the general election,” McConnell added.

“So you can’t nominate somebody who’s just sort of unacceptable to a broader group of people and win,” he warned, invoking the battle between establishment and MAGA Republicans.

“So far, I’m optimistic that in the places that are going to determine who the next majority leader is, we’re going to have fully electable nominees,” McConnell added.

The Kentucky Republican specifically noted states like Georgia, Arizona, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New Hampshire, and Ohio as places he is hopeful to have electable nominees. He did not elaborate on which potential nominees he views as “unacceptable.”

“Having fully-electable nominees is critical for the Senate,” he concluded.

