McGovern Fires Back at Massie, Demands Only Republicans ‘Who Did Not Ask for a Pardon’ Serve on New Committee

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) continued leading the shade brigade against the new Republican majority in the House while hitting back at some remarks by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Speaking on the House floor on Tuesday about the formation of a new select committee designed to investigate the alleged “weaponization” of the FBI, Massie called on Democrats to choose “serious” people for the job.

“I implore my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to populate this committee with serious Democrats,” said Massie, who will serve on the committee. “I know there are some over there. I’ve worked with them. We’ve co-sponsored amendments on privacy over the past decade. Some of them have passed. Please populate it with serious members.”

Massie then asked his Republican colleagues to furnish the necessary tools to the committee.

“Please, to my colleagues on this side of the aisle, give us the resources we need to do this job,” he continued.

After the Kentuckian concluded, McGovern couldn’t resist offering a rebuttal.

“I would just say in response to the gentleman who said that he hopes that we populate this select committee with serious Democrats – that he populates the committee with Republicans who did not ask for a pardon, who did not have their phone seized by the FBI,” the Democrat stated.

Last year, it was revealed several Republican members of the House asked for pardons stemming from the 2021 Capitol insurrection. One of those members is Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), whose phone was seized by the FBI in August one day after the bureau raided former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence in search of government documents.

“My phone contains info about my legislative and political activities, and personal/private discussions with my wife, family, constituents, and friends,” Perry said at the time. “None of this is the government’s business.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

