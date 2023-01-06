‘Clairvoyant’ Tucker Carlson Gets What He Demanded: Thomas Massie Will Serve on a Committee Probing the FBI

Days after Tucker Carlson said Kevin McCarthy must not be allowed to become House speaker unless he agrees to two very specific conditions, one of them was confirmed Friday night.

Hours before the 14th House vote in which it was widely believed the GOP leader would finally win the gavel, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) joined Carlson’s Fox News show to discuss a new committee to probe the FBI.

On Tuesday’s edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host praised McCarthy as a politician, but called him “politically agnostic.” He then said McCarthy must be denied the speakership unless he agreed to two items.

Carlson called for the release of all footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. He also specifically called on McCarthy to appoint Massie to chair a new “Frank Church committee” to study the FBI about election interference.

As if Republicans negotiating with McCarthy were watching, Massie informed Carlson he would be part of a new Church-style committee to investigate government agencies. Massie wondered if the host might be “clairvoyant.”

In 1975, Sen. Frank Church (D-ID) led a select committee to investigate abuses by the U.S. intelligence community.

Carlson noted the history of such committees before he noted McCarthy would likely end up becoming speaker. That was when he introduced Massie, who announced that such a committee will indeed be formed.

“It looks like I will probably be on that committee, but I can’t say that I will run it,” Massie said. The congressman added he and others had been working to form their own “Church Committee.”

“Thank you for suggesting I should be on it,” he said. “I don’t know if you are clairvoyant or just made the future happen, but it’s happening. We were making sure this committee wasn’t going to be fenced in and it wasn’t going to be a show committee. We wanted to make sure we have full jurisdiction.”

Massie assured Carlson the committee will have few barriers to take on any “three-letter agency” its members believed had violated Americans’ Constitutional rights.

“We’ve secured a guarantee that can go wherever the evidence leads us,” the Kentucky Republican said.

McCarthy has not yet been elected speaker, but the Fox News host made a very specific demand on Tuesday and Friday he was told he got what he wanted.

