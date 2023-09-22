The dry humor of Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) was once again on display in a meeting of the House Rules Committee – this time while taking a dig at House Republican leadership.

The House Rules Committee met on Friday to discuss two appropriations bills ahead of a potential government shutdown at the end of September. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has struggled to keep his caucus united to forge ahead with legislation to keep the government funded beyond that point. The GOP-controlled House is trying to pass 12 separate spending bills in accordance with a deal McCarthy struck with hardliners in January to become speaker.

This week, McCarthy was forced to pull a stopgap funding bill from the floor because it did not have enough Republican votes to pass. More than a dozen Republicans reportedly planned to vote against the measure, which was more than enough to tank the legislation given the GOP’s slim majority.

Among the intra-party opposition are Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who have been thorns in McCarthy’s side. On Friday, the two appeared with Reps. Clay Higgins (R-LA), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), and Victoria Spartz (R-IN) as witnesses in front of the Rules Committee.

“Finally a panel that includes people who are in charge around here,” said Ranking Member McGovern, acknowledging their influence. “I’ll remind you, you’re in charge. I mean, you can’t blame Nancy Pelosi for this. You can’t blame Joe Biden for this. The Republicans control the House of Representatives.”

McGovern went on to say there is little hope the House will manage to pass 12 appropriations bills by the end of next week when a shutdown is set to take effect.

“So, these appropriation bills are being brought up one by one, which I think is the way they should be brought up,” he continued. “But there are still a couple, I think it’s two appropriations bills that haven’t been reported out of committee yet, ok? So, we’re not gonna get to all 12 no matter how fast we move next week.”

Elsewhere during the hearing, McGovern slammed McCarthy’s “weak, ineffective, incompetent leadership.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com