Scherie Murray is the 38 year-old Jamaican immigrant who just announced her plans to challenge Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional seat as a Republican candidate. Murray appeared on America Newsroom Thursday morning and introduced her self to Fox News viewing audience.

Murray announced her candidacy via Twitter Wednesday afternoon, alleging that Ocasio-Cortez isn’t worried about her constituency, but is instead “worried about being famous.” Murray Tweeted:

There’s a crisis in Queens and it’s called AOC. She isn’t worried about us – she’s worried about being famous. That’s why I’m running for Congress. Join our movement to #unitethefight ➡️ https://t.co/rtqGz0XeAw — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) July 17, 2019

Though the heavily democratic congressional district means that Murray has approximately 0% chance of becoming a member of Congress in this race, it’s also safe to bet that, given her demographic appeal combined with her New York base of operations, she will also likely get more coverage on Fox News than any other congressional candidate for the 2020 race.

According to the New York Post, Murray is the fourth Republican to file for a run against Ocasio-Cortez, joining former police officer John Cummings, journalist Ruth Papazian and building superintendent Miguel Hernandez.

AOC won the election with 78% of the vote in the heavily Democratic district when she became the youngest House Representative ever elected to Congress, so Murray’s faces long odds in her effort to unseat her.

