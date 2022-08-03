Kari Lake Claimed Victory After Taking Lead Overnight In Spooky Familiar Vote Tally She Seems Fine With — Now

Kari Lake says she will be the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona this year after claiming victory in a primary vote count that went down in a strikingly familiar way, Tuesday. In fact it mirrors another electoral win so closely it’s what you or I might call spooky, but which Lake and ex-president Donald Trump would call something else altogether.

When most Arizona voters and press finally called it a night and went off to bed on Tuesday, Lake was behind. When they rose on Wednesday morning, the race had shifted dramatically.

When I fell asleep last night, ‘stop the steal’ Kari Lake trailed significantly in AZ. I woke up to her taking the lead. This is due to the sequence of counting, in which her opponent banked a ‘mirage’ lead that got overwhelmed by a batch of votes tallied second. Feels familiar… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 3, 2022

That’s an effect fairly common in elections but that, in the last couple of years, has been treated as a sure sign of shenanigans by people pushing Trump’s never-ending bad loser pouting.

People like: Kari Lake. And like Donald Trump, who attacked the overnight counting immediately in 2020.

But in this case, it’s apparently fine. So fine, in fact, that Lake declared victory this morning while the count was still underway — something that was also a major point of consternation and objection by the “Stop the Steal” messes for the last year and more. In fact, early declarations of victory while votes were not fully counted is a driving factor behind the MAGA base undergoing a slow exodus from Fox News to outlets like OAN and Newsmax.

Declarations in places like: Arizona.

Now, to be fair, there were worries about election fraud taking place even in the Arizona GOP primary this week, and many people voiced concerns that there could be tampering or fraud to change the outcome.

People like, yes, Kari Lake.

So there were fears of fraud, a late night lead, declarations of victory, and early morning lead changes.

Yes, quite a familiar scenario to people who have listened to objections and claims of a stolen election for almost 2 years now.

People like: literally everyone.

