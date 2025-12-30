Megyn Kelly Rips ‘Old, Irrelevant, Bitter, Angry Man’ Mark Levin After Fox Host Tries to Cancel Her For Being a ‘Bigot’

Megyn Kelly tore into her former Fox News colleague Mark Levin on Tuesday, describing him as an “old, irrelevant, bitter, angry man who could never make it in the Fox News primetime,” after Levin tried to cancel her for being a “bigot.”

During an online spat with Kelly, who Levin recently branded a “Woke Reich psycho,” the Fox News host tried to get his former colleague canceled – again – over her 2018 remarks about Halloween blackface.

“Meg Kelly, whose ratings were so bad on NBC she became a laughingstock, was canned for promoting blackface on Halloween. You see, she was always a degenerate bigot,” wrote Levin. “This is why she’s cool with Candace Owens and Jack Posobiec. This is why she slobbers over Qatarlson. She’s part of the Woke Reich — the queen of the modern Klan. More to come.”

In a response to Levin, which received more than five times the amount of likes, Kelly shot back, “You’re just upset bc I’m not afraid of you or your baseless slurs. You’re an old, irrelevant, bitter, angry man who could never make it in the Fox News primetime. We used to laugh at you there for your red-faced tantrums over … everything.”

— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 30, 2025

In a defensive reply, Levin insisted that he had never wanted to host a weekday primetime show.

“I’m doing exactly what I want to do. Primetime Saturdays and Sundays. I was recruited. I never asked,” he said. “Your Sunday show on NBC was canceled in less than a year. NBC tried you in primetime weekday mornings. And that didn’t work, either.”

The Fox News host added, “You’re a bigot. A wannabe college influencer. You’re humiliating yourself. A slow but steady burn. Everyone sees it but you. You drop the f- bomb in every other sentence because you think it’s edgy and cool. You’re neither. And since you raised it, you failed on cable and network TV. Hence, look what you’ve become.”

Just two years ago, Levin and Kelly had only positive remarks towards one another.

“You know, I’ve admired you for a very, very long time,” Levin told Kelly in 2023, to which Kelly replied, “Whenever I see you, I stop. Whenever I see a Mark Levin clip, I stop. Whenever Mark Levin has a book, I read. It’s just there is such a small collection of people who are truly brilliant and honest.”

Levin has repeatedly lashed out at several influential conservatives over the past few months, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Human Events host Jack Posobiec, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and former White House chief strategist and Breitbart News executive chairman Steve Bannon.

Levin received backlash from conservatives last week after he attacked Posobiec for holding up a Catholic rosary during his speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.