Trump Claims He Has Ridiculously High Approval Rating: ‘The Real Number Is 64%’ 

Citing nothing but his own vibes, President Donald Trump claimed that his approval rating is a whopping 64%.

Polls have consistently shown the president’s approval rating significantly underwater, with the exception of a handful of Trump-friendly outliers. One of those includes the Trafalgar Group, which on Tuesday released a new survey showing that 50.2% approve, compared to 45% who disapprove.

On Tuesday night, Trump shared a graphic from Trafalgar, featuring an image of himself, along with text reading: “Over 50% of Voters Approve of President Trump.”

The president claimed that the polls are “rigged” against him and wildly insisted he has a 64% approval rating.

“The polls are rigged even more than the writers,” he alleged. “The real number is 64%, and why not, our Country is ‘hotter’ than ever before. Isn’t it nice to have a STRONG BORDER, No Inflation, a powerful Military, and great Economy??? Happy New Year!”

Last week, Gallup released a poll showing Trump 23 points underwater.

The president is also polling poorly when it comes to the economy, which last year was perceived by many voters as one of his strong suits. Despite surveys showing Americans are pessimistic about the economy, Trump has insisted it is booming.

When asked this month what grade he would give the economy, Trump replied, “A-plus.” He then amended the mark to “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus,” even though he said he “inherited a total mess.”

Last month, a Fox News poll showed Trump had notched his lowest approval rating on the economy he has ever received in that survey. Just 38% of voters approved of his handling of the issue