comScore

Michelle Malkin DESTROYS Prince Harry For Getting Married and Wearing Suits

By Ken MeyerJan 14th, 2020, 8:39 am

Conservative commentator and alt-right defender Michelle Malkin is drawing mockery for declaring that Prince Harry is the latest victim of “SJW Hollywood feminism.”

As the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, continue to navigate the political fallout from their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family, Malkin decided to get on Twitter and offer… this take.

Malkin’s tweet drew intense mockery on Twitter, mostly from those asking how exactly Harry has been “emasculated” by getting married and wearing suits after leaving the military.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: