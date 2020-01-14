Conservative commentator and alt-right defender Michelle Malkin is drawing mockery for declaring that Prince Harry is the latest victim of “SJW Hollywood feminism.”

As the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, continue to navigate the political fallout from their decision to step back as senior members of the British royal family, Malkin decided to get on Twitter and offer… this take.

The Emasculation of Prince Harry in Six Pictures. The toxic impact of SJW Hollywood feminism on Western man cannot be understated. pic.twitter.com/wMLNQ6uzOk — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) January 13, 2020

Malkin’s tweet drew intense mockery on Twitter, mostly from those asking how exactly Harry has been “emasculated” by getting married and wearing suits after leaving the military.

Nuts. No part of Harry’s story (“man joins army, deploys to Afghanistan, flies helicopters in combat, comes home from war, marries, has child”) is emasculating. Quite the opposite. https://t.co/oO9Lbo7YXj — Phillip Carter (@Carter_PE) January 14, 2020

fellas, is it gay to have a wife? https://t.co/aQyuaBmj0X — JP (@jpbrammer) January 14, 2020

Wow! I can’t believe Prince Harry didn’t wear a combat uniform and carry an M4 to a meeting or film premiere with his wife. What a soy boy! https://t.co/anEYE2yjYA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 14, 2020

Typical malice from Michelle. All she did is remind us that Prince Harry willingly served, at extreme risk to himself. Nobody brings a true assault rifle to a civilian formal event. Absurd. https://t.co/UhMZ7A5Ij1 — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 14, 2020

thank you michelle, i am always saying sjw hollywood is trying to emasculate men by convincing them to marry a woman https://t.co/OzTUqQLevN — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 14, 2020

Wow, a committed husband with a proud, independent wife stepped back at some fancy galas so she could take the lead. My word, the horror! https://t.co/VLUoNul6Xf — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 14, 2020

Nothing is more emasculating than . . . *checks notes* . . . having a smoking hot, brilliant wife who clearly adores you and makes you better every day. Real men marry guns but cheat on them with a picture of Trump when they’re not jerking off into a sock while sobbing. https://t.co/FO71vH5z6T — Myke Cole (@MykeCole) January 14, 2020

Crazy how one day you can be in the military and the next you can have a wife, right? — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) January 14, 2020

I wonder if he stopped wearing his uniform because he left the military? …no, can’t be. Too simple. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 14, 2020

Yeah, its super weird and emasculating he does not still walk around wearing a uniform and carrying a machine gun at social events. Probably has nothing to do with the fact he is no longer in the army. All Markle. — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) January 14, 2020

When an SJW wifes you you have to ditch fatigues and start wearing a suit. This is a fate greatly to be feared https://t.co/1yhXQMaqxY — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 14, 2020

Michelle strikes me as the type who’d yell “GAY” at a heterosexual wedding https://t.co/D178j76XPx — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 14, 2020

“Fellas, is it gay to wear a suit and marry a woman?” pic.twitter.com/23zZBRr4Cq — Kelly Weill (@KELLYWEILL) January 14, 2020

