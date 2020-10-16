Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) called out both sides of the aisle after President Donald Trump refused to condemn the QAnon conspiracy theory during his NBC town hall.

During the town hall on Thursday evening, upon being asked by NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie to condemn QAnon, Trump claimed to not know much about the conspiracy theory but commented, “I know they are very much against pedophilia, they fight it very hard.”

In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, Romney criticized both Trump and the Democrats for refusing to “convincingly repudiate” extremist groups and conspiracy theories.

“The President’s unwillingness to denounce an absurd and dangerous conspiracy theory last night continues an alarming pattern: politicians and parties refuse to forcefully and convincingly repudiate groups like antifa, white supremacists, and conspiracy peddlers,” declared Romney, adding, “Similarly troubling is their silence regarding anti-vaxxers, militias, and anarchists.”

“Rather than expel the rabid fringes and the extremes, they have coddled or adopted them, eagerly trading their principles for the hope of electoral victories,” he continued, before concluding, “As the parties rush down a rabbit hole, they may be opening a door to a political movement that could eventually eclipse them both.”

Romney previously came under fire for making a similar statement criticizing both parties on Tuesday.

“I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election,” he wrote. “But I’m troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation — let alone the birthplace of modern democracy.”

