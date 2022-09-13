Former Mueller probe investigator Andrew Weissmann says his liquor cabinet is ill-equipped to see him through another four years of a Donald Trump presidency.

Weissmann appeared on Tuesday’s episode of All In with Chris Hayes, who cited a new book by former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman.

Berman, whom Trump fired in 2020, makes several explosive claims. One states the DOJ tried to pressure him into removing language that hinted at the former president from charging documents for Michael Cohen. Cohen, an ex-personal attorney for Trump, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations in 2018. The lawyer made hush payments to a former pornographic actress who claims she had an affair with Trump.

“There is an example here which I thought was a small one but illustrative about the Michael Cohen charging document,” Hayes said to Weissmann. “It was changed to remove references to the idea that Trump acted in concert and coordinated with Cohen to make illegal campaign contributions.”

The MSNBC host asked, “When you think about a Department of Justice in a Trump second term, how do you think of that?”

“I think I don’t have enough alcohol in my apartment to deal with that,” Weissmann replied. “Because they’re clearly would not be a rule of law. He’s basically gonna pardon whoever wants to pardon. He can ask them to commit crimes for him. You could have people who, as you said, are like Bill Barr but even worse.”

Weissmann then referenced Sydney Powell, an election denier and former federal prosecutor who claims the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. In the waning days of his presidency, she met with Trump at the White House to discuss strategies for overturning the election. According to reports at the time, the president was considering appointing her to a special counsel position to launch an investigation.

“He was thinking of installing Sydney Powell as a special counsel,” Weissmann continued. “So, the people he surrounds himself with and emulates are an absolute nightmare to a working fundamental democracy. So it’s really unfathomable to people in the department and outside of the department. And those are Republicans and Democrats who I think all share that view if you believe in the rule of law.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

