President Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of divulging classified information with his recent claim that aliens are “real.”

“He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. I don’t know if they’re real or not… I can tell you he gave classified information. He made a big mistake,” the president told Fox News’ Peter Doocy aboard Air Force One.

When Doocy referenced Trump previously saying a president can declassify anything he wants, Trump joked he may get Obama “out of trouble.” On aliens, he said he has “no opinion” on the issue.

“I don’t have an opinion on it. I don’t talk about it. A lot of people do. A lot of people believe it,” the president explained.

Obama’s original comments were dropped in a recent podcast interview with Brian Tyler Cohen. The former president’s answer on whether aliens were real made such a splash on social media that he ended up putting out a clarifying statement later.

“Are aliens real?” Cohen asked during a “lightning round” for the podcast.

“They’re real, but I haven’t seen them, and they’re not being kept in Area 51,” Obama said.

He explained there is “no underground facility” unless there is a “conspiracy” to hide it from the president.

In a follow-up statement, Obama said he was merely commenting on the probability that extraterrestrial life exists.

“I was trying to stick with the spirit of the speed round, but since it’s gotten attention let me clarify,” he wrote on Instagram. “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the odds are good there’s life out there. But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances we’ve been visited by aliens is low, and I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!”

Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, recently teased that the president has a speech prepared about aliens and he’s waiting for the right time to give it.

“And then I have just heard just kind of around — I think he’s actually said it, I think my father-in-law actually said it — that there is some speech that I guess at the right time, and I don’t know when the right time is, he’s gonna break out and talk about [it]. And it has to do with maybe some sort of extraterrestrial life, so to speak,” she claimed.

Watch above via Fox News.

