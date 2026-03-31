Trump Gives First Reaction to Kristi Noem’s Cross-Dressing Husband Sex Scandal

President Donald Trump gave his first word on the Kristi Noem cross-dressing husband sex scandal to the Daily Mail on Tuesday, hours after the outlet broke the story.

The original story included photos of Bryon Noem, the husband of Trump’s former Homeland Security secretary, posing for photos while clad in large fake breasts and hotpants. Fetish models who said they had online relationships with Noem accused him of being obsessed with “bimbofication.”

“Kristi Noem’s husband is today revealed as a secret crossdresser who dons gigantic fake breasts and pink hotpants to chat with online fetish models,” read the Mail story, which reported Noem “lavished praise on their surgically-enhanced bodies, confessed his lust for ‘huge, huge ridiculous boobs,’ and even made indiscreet remarks about his 34-year marriage to former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi.” He also allegedly paid out at least $25,000 to online sex workers.

In a subsequent interview with the Mail, the president revealed his thoughts on the matter:

The President told the Daily Mail he was surprised to hear the Noem family confirmed the shocking report into his lewd online behavior. ‘They confirmed it? Wow, well, I feel badly for the family if that’s the case, that’s too bad,’ Trump said in a phone call. ‘I haven’t seen anything. I don’t know anything about it. That’s too bad, but I just know nothing about it,’ Trump added. … The President did not respond directly to the Daily Mail’s question about Noem’s alleged affair with his longtime loyalist Corey Lewandowski. However, Bryon confessed to some of the online adult models that his wife was engaged in an affair with Lewandowski. When one of the models asked Bryon about the affair between his wife and Lewandowski, he replied: ‘I know. There’s nothing I can do about it.’

Representatives for the former secretary, who is currently serving as special envoy for the Shield of the Americas, told The New York Post that “Ms. Noem is devastated. The family was blindsided by this, and they ask for privacy and prayers at the time” earlier on Tuesday.

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