Newsmax Host Floats Theory That Pelosi Wanted Kavanaugh Killed So Biden Could Replace Him

Newsmax host Chris Salcedo suggested that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wanted a conservative Supreme Court justice offed so Joe Biden could replace the person.

Speaking with Rep Rodney Davis (R-IL) on Tuesday, Salcedo noted Pelosi had held up a bill on enhancing security for Supreme Court justices and their families.

Last week, an armed man arrived at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house and called the police on himself. He informed the dispatcher he was there to kill the justice.

The House passed the bill on Tuesday.

“A lot of folks are starting to ask some questions out there, congressman,” Salcedo began. “They’re openly wondering why Nancy Pelosi sat on a bill that was passed by the Senate to protect Supreme Court justices. Now she’s moving after an assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh. Are Americans right to question if Pelosi was actually hoping for, or encouraging violence that could lead to Joe Biden appointing a new Supreme Court justice?”

Davis dodged the query.

“It’s certainly questions [sic] that Nancy Pelosi and others need to answer as to why she thought somehow Justice Kavanaugh – after having an assassin in his backyard – is somehow safe over the weekend. We could’ve gotten to this bill last week, but she chose to hold it up and she needs to answer as to why.”

The enhanced security legislation for justices passed overwhelmingly by a vote of 396-27. Biden is expected to sign the bill when it arrives at his desk. All 27 votes against came from Democrats.

