Trump Tells Hannity He Didn’t Know Anything About Ye’s Anti-Semitic Rants Before Dining with Him and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump told Sean Hannity that he knew nothing about Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rants before the two had dinner at Mar-a-Lago in November. They were joined at Trump’s Florida residence by White nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Hannity asked for Trump’s impressions of Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2018, “now that you know what he thinks and says.”

When I was with him, he didn’t say that. And when he asked me to have dinner because he needed some help, I didn’t say, “Well, what the problem?” So, I didn’t know anything about his attitude toward—I’m not reading about Kanye, I’m reading about President Xi and I’m reading about Putin and Kim Jong-un. I’m not reading exactly about Kanye West. But when he came here, I think he—and I will say this, he didn’t say anything about anti-Semitism or anything else. And if he would’ve done that, I would have not been a happy camper.

After the dinner, the rapper and entrepreneur tweeted that Trump “is really impressed with Fuentes.”

Ye, who also visited Trump in the White House, had his Twitter account suspended last fall after posting that he was going to “Go def con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”After being reinstated, he had his account suspended again for posting an image of a swastika. Ye has also appeared on Alex Jones’ InfoWars where he expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler. His antics cost him design deals with Adidas and Balenciaga. He recently finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian after eight years of marriage.

Trump has been accused of anti-Semitism himself, even though his daughter Ivanka converted to Judaism before marrying Jared Kushner. The former president has also been criticized for not disavowing Kanye and Fuentes’ anti-Semitism following the dinner. Hannity did not ask Trump about Fuentes.

