‘Not Bad Advice If People Don’t Think You’re Likable’: Tapper Reacts to Leaked DeSantis Debate Prep Tape

Jake Tapper reacted to leaked footage of then-Rep. Ron DeSantis preparing for a gubernatorial debate in 2018 on Monday, stating the Florida governor received some sound advice at the time.

ABC News obtained a video showing DeSantis grappling with how to respond to a question about then-President Donald Trump. DeSantis is expected to challenge Trump for the 2024 bid for the Republican presidential nomination.

“Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida – he’s been struggling with how to deal with Donald Trump and he’s been struggling even before he became a presidential candidate,” Tapper said on CNN’s The Lead. “ABC News got some footage from his first gubernatorial bid – his debate prep, 2018. Desantis struggling with the issue of likability.”

“I think when you walk up there, if you have a pad, you have to write in all caps at the top of the pad, ‘likable,'” a voice off camera tells DeSantis. “I do the same thing because I have the same personality. We’re both aggressive.”

Also in the video, DeSantis struggles to explain where he disagrees with Trump, noting he doesn’t “want to piss off all his voters.”

“It’s actually not bad advice if people don’t think you’re likable enough to remind yourself to be likable,” Tapper said.

“He’s just not likable,” said CNN contributor Paul Begala. “He doesn’t have the performance skills of a Trump. I don’t support Trump, but golly, can he perform.”

Consultant Rina Shah disagreed that the video is somehow detrimental to DeSantis.

“I think this video is fantastic,” she said. “It makes it look like he cares, and that I think is something there. Look, people can say all they want, ‘How embarrassing is this leaked video?’ I think it shows a human that wants to fight. And likable or not, Ron DeSantis is a guy that at least has the strength to take on Trump. The charisma maybe not.”

Watch above via CNN.

