comScore

WATCH LIVE: JOHN LEWIS ARRIVAL CEREMONY AT CAPITOL

NRCC Snaps at Conservative Who Complained About Aggressive Fundraising Texts, Calls Him ‘Karen’

By Charlie NashJul 27th, 2020, 1:07 pm

The National Republican Congressional Committee snapped at conservative columnist Kurt Schlichter on Monday, calling him a “Karen,” after Schlichter complained about the committee’s aggressive fundraising texts to Republicans.

Just weeks after Trump supporters protested similar aggressive and manipulative fundraising tactics from President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, Schlichter complained about a text from the NRCC which read, “We texted you TWICE. Why did you let your 500% Trump House Patriot match expire AGAIN? We’ll give you 1 more chance. 500% match for 1 HR.”

“Hey @NRCC – WTF is wrong with you? Stop this. Do it now,” Schlichter tweeted.

The NRCC soon shot back, however, tweeting, “This text raised $198,021 toward electing conservatives to Congress. But we’ll certainly pass your complaints on to our manager, Karen.”

Conservative and Republican commentators condemned the NRCC’s response, while Schlichter called on NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) to “fix” the “completely dysfunctional” organization.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: