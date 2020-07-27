NRCC Snaps at Conservative Who Complained About Aggressive Fundraising Texts, Calls Him ‘Karen’

The National Republican Congressional Committee snapped at conservative columnist Kurt Schlichter on Monday, calling him a “Karen,” after Schlichter complained about the committee’s aggressive fundraising texts to Republicans.

Just weeks after Trump supporters protested similar aggressive and manipulative fundraising tactics from President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, Schlichter complained about a text from the NRCC which read, “We texted you TWICE. Why did you let your 500% Trump House Patriot match expire AGAIN? We’ll give you 1 more chance. 500% match for 1 HR.”

“Hey @NRCC – WTF is wrong with you? Stop this. Do it now,” Schlichter tweeted.

Hey @NRCC – WTF is wrong with you? Stop this. Do it now. pic.twitter.com/BTQ3bnCU4q — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 26, 2020

The NRCC soon shot back, however, tweeting, “This text raised $198,021 toward electing conservatives to Congress. But we’ll certainly pass your complaints on to our manager, Karen.”

This text raised $198,021 toward electing conservatives to Congress. But we’ll certainly pass your complaints on to our manager, Karen. https://t.co/ayRbnMq0PP — NRCC (@NRCC) July 27, 2020

Conservative and Republican commentators condemned the NRCC’s response, while Schlichter called on NRCC Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) to “fix” the “completely dysfunctional” organization.

Hey @RepTomEmmer – Since the utterly inept @nrcc that you run decided it had nothing better to do right now than pick a fight with me instead of unscrew the failures I pointed out, I’ve been flooded by texts and DM’s regarding how completely dysfunctional your org is. Fix it. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 27, 2020

You guys are morons. And I’m a republican. @KurtSchlichter — Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) July 27, 2020

You’d raise even more with texts that don’t cause a big chunk of the base to reply STOP because they’re insulted by the tone of the texts. The base is right about this. There’s enthusiasm to donate but messaging can be much better. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 27, 2020

Psycho. — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) July 27, 2020

Someone’s getting fired for this https://t.co/OQyL47HIuO — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) July 27, 2020

These texts invert the proper role of citizens and elected officials. We don’t owe you, you work for us. That goes double if you’re asking us for additional money. The attitude grates, I will not be donating. https://t.co/iE8e4hc6m2 — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) July 27, 2020

What is the point of this? https://t.co/BeGgxvJkq7 — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) July 27, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]