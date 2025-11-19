‘Pathetic Horsesh*t’: Megyn Kelly Sparks Fury on the Right by Comparing Tucker Critics to the New BLM
Former Fox News host turned pro-MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly sparked a wave of anger this week by comparing “a faction of the conservative right” to the Black Lives Matter movement, criticizing pundits on the right for calling out Tucker Carlson for platforming and helping to mainstream white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
“There’s definitely a faction of the conservative right—the more neocon faction, the more pro-Israel faction—that is turning into BLM 2020,” Kelly recently fumed on her show, adding:
I mean, it’s very alienating and it’s very unconservative, and it’s not going to serve anybody well: not the right, not them. It’s a pointless exercise because most conservatives will recoil when faced with the choice of “say it, say it my way” rather than getting on board. That is just not for us. That’s just not how we’ve operated.
The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg shared the clip and added, “This is just pathetic horseshit. It’s a cynical effort to stay on Tucker’s good side (or his audience’s) by pretending it’s unconservative (even neoconish and BLM-ish, wink wink) to have a problem with playing footsie with neo-Nazis. Real conservatives (because judging such things is where Megyn’s true authority and expertise lies) make peace with bigots and anti-Semites.”
Christianity Today contributor Mike Cosper hit back, “Oh good grief. There is no “say it” faction criticizing Tucker. It’s about moral principles and literal freaking Nazis.”
Below are some additional reactions:
__