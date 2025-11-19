‘Pathetic Horsesh*t’: Megyn Kelly Sparks Fury on the Right by Comparing Tucker Critics to the New BLM

Former Fox News host turned pro-MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly sparked a wave of anger this week by comparing “a faction of the conservative right” to the Black Lives Matter movement, criticizing pundits on the right for calling out Tucker Carlson for platforming and helping to mainstream white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

“There’s definitely a faction of the conservative right—the more neocon faction, the more pro-Israel faction—that is turning into BLM 2020,” Kelly recently fumed on her show, adding:

I mean, it’s very alienating and it’s very unconservative, and it’s not going to serve anybody well: not the right, not them. It’s a pointless exercise because most conservatives will recoil when faced with the choice of “say it, say it my way” rather than getting on board. That is just not for us. That’s just not how we’ve operated.

The Dispatch’s Jonah Goldberg shared the clip and added, “This is just pathetic horseshit. It’s a cynical effort to stay on Tucker’s good side (or his audience’s) by pretending it’s unconservative (even neoconish and BLM-ish, wink wink) to have a problem with playing footsie with neo-Nazis. Real conservatives (because judging such things is where Megyn’s true authority and expertise lies) make peace with bigots and anti-Semites.”

Christianity Today contributor Mike Cosper hit back, “Oh good grief. There is no “say it” faction criticizing Tucker. It’s about moral principles and literal freaking Nazis.”

Kelly saw which way the podcast winds were blowing and decided to throw down with Fuentes. It’s honestly mind-boggling how cowardly the right wing punditry sphere has grown simply because of Tucker and a guy with an army of 15 year olds ready to say racist stuff in their @‘s https://t.co/ONlz4l2oL3 — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) November 19, 2025

. @megynkelly has turned into the biggest gatekeeper there is – we're not allowed to ask questions about @JDVance connection to his political mentor @TuckerCarlson just like we weren't allowed to ask about Obama connection to Jeremiah Wright. Not going to work, no matter how… https://t.co/QmtaOIfrMf — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) November 19, 2025

They groypers' ventriloquist dummy takes a stand on imaginary neocon speech codes. https://t.co/sBTcbTpgyE — Abe Greenwald (@AbeGreenwald) November 19, 2025

One of her problems is that, unlike Tucker and Owens and Fuentes — all of whom come across as true believers neck-deep in the antisemitic conspiracy-theorizing swamp — Kelly sounds like a fraud, and now she's leaning in to her chicanery with the hope (presumably) that she'll be… https://t.co/rgiixh4LoK — Peter Savodnik (@petersavodnik) November 19, 2025

