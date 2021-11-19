House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday dismissed a reporter’s question about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) breaking her record for longest speech on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Ahead of the House on Friday passing the $1.75 Build Back Better Act, McCarthy gave a speech that was 8 hours and 32 minutes long, surpassing the record set by Pelosi in 2018 at 8 hours and 7 minutes.

At a press conference with House Democratic leaders following passage of the social spending bill, a reporter asked Pelosi, “You used to hold the record for the longest floor speech. How do you feel about that being broken, and do you plan to try to take that back?”

This elicited laughter in the room, including from Pelosi.

“No. I barely noticed,” she responded. “But that’s not what we’re here to talk about. This is about serious business here.”

The reporter then asked Pelosi what he said was a “serious” question, specifically about whether she is “confident” that any changes the 50-50 Senate, which is controlled by the Democrats due to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, will make to the bill, as is expected to be the case, will pass the narrow majority Democrats have in the House.

Watch above, via CNN.

