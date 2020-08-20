Pelosi Draws Progressive Rage For Endorsing Joe Kennedy Over Incumbent Democrat Sen. Ed Markey
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has historically been adamant in her defense of Democratic incumbents, but took a radical detour from that track record on Thursday, endorsing Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) in his primary battle against Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA). Pelosi’s shock announcement drew immediate ire from progressives, frustrated over her past reluctance to support challengers.
As reported by The Boston Globe, Pelosi issued her endorsement in a video statement. “Never before have the times demanded we elect courageous leaders as today,” said Pelosi, “and that is why I am proud to endorse Joe Kennedy for Senate.”
Pelosi’s nod to the 39-year-old Kennedy scion was widely viewed as a snub of Markey, who had been a staunch ally for Pelosi during his long tenure in the House. Markey first joined the Senate after a special election in 2013 to replace John Kerry, who had been appointed by former President Barack Obama as Secretary of State.
The race has been neck-and-neck in the polls, so any additional support and fundraising assistance in advance of the September 1 Massachusetts primary may very well decide the election.
Twitter erupted with angry reactions from blue-check progressive activists and media figures, many expressing frustration that Pelosi had threatened retaliation against any Democrat endorsing against incumbents only to step forward for a Kennedy, a white man and member of one of the most influential political dynasties in American history.
This is ridiculous on so many levels. @SpeakerPelosi spent the last YEAR doing everything possible to destroy challenger candidates? I guess that was different because we were more women and people of color without the last name Kennedy?
Can’t wait for @EdMarkey to win. https://t.co/jfMpJXELaP
— Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) August 20, 2020
Last year, as progressives were working to build on the momentum of @AOC and @AyannaPressley‘s victories, Nancy Pelosi approved of a DCCC policy to blacklist any organization that worked on a primary challenge to an incumbent Democrat. https://t.co/xSITCWXnM9
— Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) August 20, 2020
Pelosi’s consistent opposition to #ClimateJustice is yet another reason to replace her.
We’re the first campaign in 33 years poised to do it. https://t.co/m3yozH91gA
— 🌹Shahid Buttar for Congress (@ShahidForChange) August 20, 2020
and this is why i’m phonebanking for @ShahidForChange — nancy pelosi needs. to. go. https://t.co/wgdlLO4e4c
— beguiling bug (@runolgarun) August 20, 2020
This will be read as a major F-U to climate activists, already wary of Pelosi’s commitment to aggressive action.
Endorsing against the sitting incumbent, @EdMarkey, who she served with for decades and the lead sponsor of the Green New Deal. https://t.co/YuOTXYJETm
— Anthony Adragna (@AnthonyAdragna) August 20, 2020
does this mean nancy pelosi is now blacklisted by the DCCC
— libby watson (@libbycwatson) August 20, 2020
Nancy “Green Dream” Pelosi sure doesn’t like the idea of meeting our climate crisis with anything resembling the action we need to avoid complete and utter catastrophe.
— Alex Kotch (@alexkotch) August 20, 2020
This is what California looks like as @SpeakerPelosi endorses Joe Kennedy. Truly sick and twisted. https://t.co/r00aQsFwxw
— Dary Rezvani for SCCCD Trustee Area 3 (@DaryRezvani) August 20, 2020
Pelosi is now actively trying to remove a progressive Democrat from office who is one of the absolute strongest politicians we have on Climate Change, while her state burns.
Do everything to save @EdMarkey. https://t.co/iglvxoS6Tl
— Michael (Noble Continuation) (@OmanReagan) August 20, 2020
But now, when a US Senator champions the Green New Deal while wildfires blanket @SpeakerPelosi home state in smoke, she chooses to endorse a challenger.
This is using your power to undermine next generation Democratic voters and the progressive champions we choose to believe in
— Alexandra Rojas (@alexandrasiera) August 20, 2020
Markey’s long progressive track record on environmental issues — including his support for the Green New Deal — also drew speculation that Pelosi was motivated to squash the rise of some of her party’s progressive upstarts, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the “Squad.” Right before this article was published, Ocasio-Cortez herself weighed in, slamming Pelosi for “cherry-picking” which Democrats to support. “No one gets to complain about primary challenges again,” she tweeted.
No one gets to complain about primary challenges again. 🤗
So @dccc, when can we expect you to reverse your blacklist policy against primary orgs?
Because between this & lack of care around @IlhanMN’s challenger, it seems like less a policy and more a cherry-picking activity. https://t.co/xSneSK8H2q
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 20, 2020
Pelosi’s support for Kennedy also puts her at odds with Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who has endorsed Markey and fundraised for him.
Yep, @SenSchumer is with @EdMarkey. Raised money for him https://t.co/jfRuQ6kzqV
— Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) August 20, 2020
This means Pelosi and Schumer are on opposite sides of a Democratic Primary for the first time in …. ever? https://t.co/LcvRnQ0Z4w
— Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) August 20, 2020
