comScore

WATCH LIVE: BIDEN SPEAKS AT FINAL NIGHT OF DNC

Pelosi Draws Progressive Rage For Endorsing Joe Kennedy Over Incumbent Democrat Sen. Ed Markey

By Sarah RumpfAug 20th, 2020, 1:52 pm
nancy pelosi face mask

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has historically been adamant in her defense of Democratic incumbents, but took a radical detour from that track record on Thursday, endorsing Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) in his primary battle against Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA). Pelosi’s shock announcement drew immediate ire from progressives, frustrated over her past reluctance to support challengers.

As reported by The Boston Globe, Pelosi issued her endorsement in a video statement. “Never before have the times demanded we elect courageous leaders as today,” said Pelosi, “and that is why I am proud to endorse Joe Kennedy for Senate.”

Pelosi’s nod to the 39-year-old Kennedy scion was widely viewed as a snub of Markey, who had been a staunch ally for Pelosi during his long tenure in the House. Markey first joined the Senate after a special election in 2013 to replace John Kerry, who had been appointed by former President Barack Obama as Secretary of State.

The race has been neck-and-neck in the polls, so any additional support and fundraising assistance in advance of the September 1 Massachusetts primary may very well decide the election.

Twitter erupted with angry reactions from blue-check progressive activists and media figures, many expressing frustration that Pelosi had threatened retaliation against any Democrat endorsing against incumbents only to step forward for a Kennedy, a white man and member of one of the most influential political dynasties in American history.

Markey’s long progressive track record on environmental issues — including his support for the Green New Deal — also drew speculation that Pelosi was motivated to squash the rise of some of her party’s progressive upstarts, like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the “Squad.” Right before this article was published, Ocasio-Cortez herself weighed in, slamming Pelosi for “cherry-picking” which Democrats to support. “No one gets to complain about primary challenges again,” she tweeted.

Pelosi’s support for Kennedy also puts her at odds with Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who has endorsed Markey and fundraised for him.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: