Pence Canceled Interview With Hannity at Last Minute: ‘They Didn’t Want to Answer Questions About the Indictment’

Former vice president and current presidential candidate Mike Pence (R) was scheduled to appear on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program Thursday night to discuss his campaign, but he pulled out at the last minute to avoid questions about the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

MSNBC initially reported Pence and Fox “mutually” decided to cancel the interview. But a source familiar with the matter told Mediaite that just 30 minutes before the start of Hannity, Pence’s team nixed the hit because he did not want to discuss the breaking news of Trump’s federal indictment.

“Pence’s team canceled the interview at 8:30 PM because they did not want to answer questions about the indictment,” the source said. “He was scheduled to talk about his presidential run. We said we couldn’t not ask about the indictment — it was not a mutual decision to cancel.”

By Friday morning, Pence was ready to talk. He appeared on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show where he offered a standard response to the indictment:

Well, I think it’s important to know that we don’t know the facts in this case, no one does. … My only hope is, as we learn about the facts of this indictment next week, that the American people will see that in this case it would meet a high standard necessary to justify the unprecedented federal indictment of a former president of the United States by the current president of the United States Justice Department, and by a potential rival.

This morning, Pence called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to unseal the indictment. This comes about a week after the investigation into Pence’s handling of classified documents was closed with no charges.

