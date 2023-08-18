Pence: Trump’s Position on Government Spending the Same As Biden’s — ‘Insolvency’

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson sat down on Friday with former Vice President Mike Pence at Erickson’s annual The Gathering event, which was broadcast live by The First.

Erickson pressed Pence on some of his policy positions and Pence drew a contract between himself and GOP fronter Donald Trump — his former boss he is now challenging for the GOP nomination.

“I mean, we have a debt today the size of our nation’s economy for the first time since World War II,” Pence noted, adding:

And more than 70% of all federal spending is in Social Security and Medicare. Now, Joe Biden’s policy is insolvency. He won’t even talk about common sense reforms for younger Americans of these long-term entitlement programs. And frankly, my former running mate’s policy is identical to Joe Biden’s, so they won’t even talk about it. There’s other people that will be on that debate stage next Wednesday night that have said literally that reforming government spending is somebody else’s problem, some other president’s problem.

Later in the conversation, Pence added, “You know, I always stood loyally by President Donald Trump until my oath to the Constitution required me to do otherwise.”

In recent months, Pence has defended defying Trump to certify the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6th. “But my differences with the president go far beyond that fateful day, and I hope to have a chance to debate them with him. Sometimes people ask me, How do you envision debating Donald Trump? I say, I have debated Donald Trump a thousand times, just not with the cameras on him. Look, we have real differences about the future of the country as well,” Pence concluded.

At the same even, Gov. Brian Kemp revealed he’s sure he’ll be called as a witness at Trump’s Georgia trial, and Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to leave drug traffickers “stone cold dead” at the southern border if elected president.

