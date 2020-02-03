comScore

Political World Stunned By Rush Limbaugh’s Lung Cancer Diagnosis: ‘He’s Got Millions of People Behind Him’

By Charlie NashFeb 3rd, 2020, 4:18 pm

Journalists, commentators, and politicians from across the political spectrum joined together to wish conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh a speedy recovery, after he announced he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer at the end of his show on Monday.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) posted on Twitter, “Just heard the news about Rush Limbaugh’s diagnosis with with lung cancer… sending prayers to him, his family, and his show staff for the coming days ahead. God bless you Rush!”

Former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly also wished Limbaugh a speedy recovery, along with former Fox News host Eric Bolling.

