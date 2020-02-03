Journalists, commentators, and politicians from across the political spectrum joined together to wish conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh a speedy recovery, after he announced he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer at the end of his show on Monday.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) posted on Twitter, “Just heard the news about Rush Limbaugh’s diagnosis with with lung cancer… sending prayers to him, his family, and his show staff for the coming days ahead. God bless you Rush!”

Just heard the news about Rush Limbaugh’s diagnosis with lung cancer… sending prayers to him, his family, and his show staff for the coming days ahead. God bless you Rush! Psalm 46:1 – “God is our refuge and our strength, a very present help in time of trouble.” — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 3, 2020

Former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly also wished Limbaugh a speedy recovery, along with former Fox News host Eric Bolling.

Just heard the news about Rush Limbaugh, a man who loves this country and his listeners dearly, and is a tireless warrior for things he holds dear. Wishing him strength and tenacity as he takes on this new battle w/advanced lung cancer. Do what you do so well, Rush – FIGHT. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 3, 2020

So anticipating a successful treatment of this @rushlimbaugh.

You got this my friend… https://t.co/9zBPzzOds0 — ERIC BOLLING 🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) February 3, 2020

No one should ever have to suffer from cancer. I can only hope Rush Limbaugh makes a speedy recovery and dedicates himself to advocating for cancer research and affordable health care for all people, not just those who can afford it in our current system. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 3, 2020

My heart and prayers go out to Rush Limbaugh, who has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. He has inspired a generation to enter politics, including myself. We are fighting with you, Rush!!!

pic.twitter.com/cIKbFed6n6 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 3, 2020

We love you, Rush Limbaugh. You are an inspiration. You are the reason why so many of us in conservative politics even got started. You are a legend and a hero. — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) February 3, 2020

I just heard the news that Rush Limbaugh has advanced lung cancer. I’m going to show you how this should be done: I wish Rush a speedy and complete recovery from his cancer. Human being pro-tip: don’t wish cancer on *anyone*…even on your adversaries. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 3, 2020

The news that Rush Limbaugh has lung cancer is horrible, but he’s got millions of people behind him. He’s a legend and a fighter. If you are the praying kind, do it. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 3, 2020

