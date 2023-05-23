Pro-Trump Fox News Regular Comes Right Out and Says It: ‘This Country Needs a Dictator’
Pro-Trump podcaster Jesse Kelly, a frequent guest on the canceled program of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, declared that the United States “needs a dictator” in an alarming tweet.
“Let me tell you all an uncomfortable truth: This country needs a dictator,” Kelly tweeted to his nearly 640,000 followers. “As the great John Adams said, a free country only works for a ‘moral people.’ We are not worthy of freedom. A dictator is coming.”
One Twitter user responded, “Weimar problems eventually lead to Weimar solutions,” referencing Germany’s Weimar Republic, that historians say created conditions that led to the rise of Adolf Hitler. Kelly responded simply, “There it is.”
At least one follower nominated Kelly himself for dictator, saying, “Sign me up for 4 years of Supreme Leader Kelly.”
Kelly followed up by tweeting, “I don’t wanna be a dictator. Dictators are awful. All I’m saying is one is coming and we deserve him.”
Another follower posted, “I read that as him giving a warning — not advocating for a dictator,” and asked Kelly for clarification on his comment. Kelly declined to explain.
Kelly’s bizarre call for a dictator prompted mockery and outrage. Conservative podcaster Noah Blum quipped: “Getting a Hitler to own the libs.”
Kelly, a veteran of the Iraq War, gained notoriety on Twitter for trollish and sometimes violent commentary in support of former President Donald Trump. He ran for Congress twice in Arizona in 2010 and 2012, losing both times.
This was not the first time Kelly has mused about the U.S. being under the control of a dictator. In a 2021 appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Kelly claimed that Republicans will soon elect a fascist because of how Hunter Biden was being treated.
“I have said this before and I’m telling you I’m worried that I’m right,” he said. The right is going to pick a fascist within 10 to 20 years.”
