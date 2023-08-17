Neal Katyal Says It’s Wrong To Call Trump’s Motion To Delay Trial ‘Laughable’ Because That ‘Gives It So Much Credit’

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal threw cold water on a motion by Donald Trump’s attorneys seeking to delay the start of one of the former president’s federal trials until 2026.

On Thursday, his attorneys filed a motion requesting an April 2026 start date in the case where Trump stands accused of trying to subvert the 2020 election after he lost that contest. He pleaded not guilty earlier this month in federal court in Washington, D.C. to all four counts he faces in the case.

The government is aiming to begin the trial in January.

Appearing on Thursday’s edition of The ReidOut on MSNBC, Katyal was asked for his view.

“You’re starting to laugh because I think you’re going to say it’s laughable,” Joy Reid told him. “Is that in any way a reasonable difference between the request of the government and the request of the defendant, Neal?”

“I mean, laughable gives it so much credit, Joy,” Katyal responded. “I don’t actually have adjectives in my vocabulary – at least not ones I can say on television.”

He added, “I’ve never in my 20-plus years of practicing law seen a request anything like that, and I’ll eat my hat if Judge Chutkan accepts it because look, justice delayed is justice denied.”

Katyal concluded by saying, “This guy’s scared of going to trial” and is “terrified of actually being in a courtroom.”

Trump is also under federal indictment in Florida, and he faces state charges in New York and Georgia.

Watch above via MSNBC.

