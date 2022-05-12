Psaki Says She’ll Miss Fox’s Peter Doocy, Salutes Their ‘Good Professional Relationship’ Despite Numerous Clashes

Fox News chief White House correspondent Peter Doocy has had plenty of viral clashes with Jen Psaki during her time as White House press secretary, but Psaki says she will miss Doocy as she transitions out of her administration role this week.

Psaki said at a Thursday Christian Science Monitor sponsored event in Washington D.C. that she and Doocy have a “good, professional relationship,” a point she made to Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher in an interview last year.

“I will tell you, people know this who are in the White House everyday. I think we have a very good, professional relationship,” Psaki said at the Thursday event. “I understand that he’s coming there to ask questions every day that are important to report at the outlet he works for and I respect that and we have healthy debates and discussions.”

Those “healthy debates” have often led to viral clips on social media and headlines suggesting an adversarial relationship. Psaki noted, however, that she tries to call on Doocy every time in press briefings, something President Joe Biden and others made clear they wanted to do to show they are willing to take tough questions.

Calling on Doocy and Fox News in press briefings sends the message “to the country that we’re not focused here on a fight with Fox,” Psaki said.

Doocy has offered praise to Psaki in the past for taking on harder, more critical questions.

In her interview with Mediaite, she also said Doocy and her have a good relationship when the cameras are off.

“There’s a performative component from from the TV side of the briefing room,” she said.

Psaki is leaving her role as press secretary this week, and reports have indicated she may be joining the ranks of MSNBC. Karine Jean-Pierre is stepping into her role in the administration.

