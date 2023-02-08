Bannon Trashes ‘Terrible’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders SOTU Rebuttal: ‘She’s Not Intellectually Capable’

Unlike most conservatives who weighed in on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ (R-AR.) rebuttal to the State of the Union address, Steve Bannon is not a fan.

Sanders gave remarks shortly after President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. In her speech, Sanders ripped the left’s “woke fantasies” and said the president has handed the country over to the “woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.”

Bannon was joined on his War Room podcast by former Fox News host Lou Dobbs, who said Sanders’ failure to mention former President Donald Trump was “a great insult.”

Dobbs did, however, praised the rest of the speech as “terrific.”

Bannon disagreed:

During Huckabee’s [speech], I kept saying, “Say his name, say his name.” It was an insult to President Trump. She does not exist politically if it was not for President Trump. That speech, I thought that speech was terrible. It goes into the wokeism, and that’s all interesting. But you gotta get to the heart of the matter. The heart of the matter is the debt ceiling, the CCP. If you’re gonna give a counter speech, you gotta talk about important issues. Don’t get me wrong. The wokeism is very important. But it’s not quite the heart of the matter right now, right? It’s not the heart of the matter. She is not–and the reason is she’s just not–she’s not intellectually capable of going to the heart of the matter, right? Let’s be blunt.

Bannon and Sanders served together in the Trump White House until Bannon’s firing as chief strategist in August 2017. Sanders served as deputy press secretary until being promoted to press secretary that year.

