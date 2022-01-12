Fox & Friends Defends Rand Paul Fundraising Off of Fauci: ‘Kind of How D.C. Works Anyway’

Fox & Friends took Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) side as they reviewed his heated confrontation with Dr. Anthony Fauci from the Senate Health Committee’s latest hearing.

Steve Doocy called the encounter the “main attraction” on Wednesday as Fox & Friends turned its focus on the latest spat between Paul and Fauci. Doocy noted how Fauci accused Paul of attacking him to score political points and bolster his fundraising, though the Fox host mostly wrote off the insinuations Fauci leveled at the senator.

“At one point,” Doocy said, “Dr. Fauci said Rand Paul was criticizing him, the good doctor, for political gain and was trying to fundraise money off of Fauci, which is kind of how D.C. works anyway.”

After rolling footage of Fauci’s call out, Ainsley Earhardt noted that Paul spoke with Laura Ingraham last night, where he stood by his stance that Fauci should be fired, but “I don’t want any violence on [him].” Paul also recalled how he was attacked by a political critic years ago, though he grumbled that “it was a cheap shot” for Fauci to blame him for his own violent threats.

“Steve Scalise was shot at the baseball field and he didn’t blame Bernie Sanders for that,” Earhardt said. “You can’t blame the person who wants you fired or that you disagree with because of some some crazy people out there, and we don’t condone the violence. But Dr. Fauci, no one can be this wrong for so long and still keep their job.”

From there, Earhardt moved toward the recurring question of whether the National Institutes of Health funded gain of function research through the grant funding they provided to EcoHealth Alliance. Because Fauci repeatedly pushed back on the questions he got over that, Earhardt said “it looks like Fauci was trying to cover it up” and Brian Kilmeade remarked that “he never answered the question, Ainsley. He does not like to be challenged.”

The conversation eventually arrived at the moment where Fauci spoke into a hot mic and called Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) a “moron.” Kilmeade sarcastically called that a “classy” move from Fauci and once again accused Fauci of being unable to take hard questions in his media appearances.

Watch above, via Fox News.

