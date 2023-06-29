RFK Jr. Refuses to Rule Out Backing a Republican Over Biden: ‘I Don’t Know What I’ll Do’

Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to pledge his support to whoever wins the 2024 Democratic nomination, and declined to rule out backing a Republican over President Joe Biden, during a NewsNation town hall on Wednesday.

“As a lifelong Democrat, as you just said very passionately, will you pledge to support whoever the Democratic nominee is?” inquired moderator Elizabeth Vargas. “Whoever it is, whether it’s you, whether it’s President Biden?”

Kennedy replied, “Of course I’m not gonna do that.”

“You’re not gonna do that?” asked Vargas, to which Kennedy responded, “No, of course.”

After Vargas pressed Kennedy and questioned, “If you don’t get the nomination, you won’t support President Biden?” he said. “I don’t know what I’ll do.”

Kennedy suggested, “Let’s see what happens in this campaign. Let’s see, you know, if people are living up to Democratic values, and having debates, and having discussions.”

Asked by Vargas whether he would “support a Republican or run as an independent” if he loses the Democratic primary and the winner doesn’t live up to the aforementioned “Democratic values,” Kennedy said, “My plan is to win this election and I don’t have a Plan B.”

During the same town hall on Wednesday, Kennedy said he was proud of former President Donald Trump’s praise of him because he wants to bring all Americans together.

“I’m proud that President Trump likes me, even though I don’t agree with him on most of his issues, because I don’t wanna alienate people,” he told Vargas.

According to a Fox News poll, Kennedy is polling at 17% while President Joe Biden is at 64%.

Watch above via NewsNation.

