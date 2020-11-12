Richard Grenell Tricked Into Thanking War Criminal William Calley For His Service

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell was tricked into thanking convicted war criminal William Calley for his service on Veterans Day, Wednesday.

Grenell fell for the trick after The Nation reporter Ken Klippenstein sent Grenell a direct message on Twitter with a photo of Calley, asking the former intelligence director to shout out his “grandpa” as he’s “a huge fan.”

Grenell then messaged Klippenstein, asking for the man’s name, to which Klippenstein replied, “Bill Calley.”

The joke message resulted in Grenell soon thanking notorious war criminal Calley for his service in a public Twitter post.

Calley was convicted in 1970 after “a group of American troops killed hundreds of civilians at the hamlet of My Lai, in what would become one of the most infamous atrocities of the Vietnam War.”

After journalist Jordan Uhl jokingly questioned whether Grenell “might actually be thankful,” Grenell responded, “Duped. Trying to be helpful to people who reach out on Veteran’s Day.”

“It’s a shame people would do this on a day like today. DC is a sick city,” he said.

Duped. Trying to be helpful to people who reach out on Veteran’s Day. It’s a shame people would do this on a day like today. DC is a sick city. @kenklippenstein https://t.co/0JwobfDzFl — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 11, 2020

“Veteran’s Day should be a day to recognize that we are the home of the free because of the brave,” he added in another tweet. “The sick jokes at the expense of our great Vets is disgusting. Truly disturbing.”

Veteran’s Day should be a day to recognize that we are the home of the free because of the brave. The sick jokes at the expense of our great Vets is disgusting. Truly disturbing. https://t.co/ZbwPdQOXpo — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 11, 2020

Klippenstein also attempted to trick retired General Michael Hayden.

Hayden responded that although he knew who Calley was, Grenell “surely didn’t,” before calling the former intelligence director an “asshole.”

So @kenklippenstein What did I do that made you want to troll me? Besides, since I know who Bill Calley is, it was easy to ignore you. — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) November 11, 2020

I got that too. I know exactly what was happening. Grenell surely didn’t. He’s an asshole. Again and again. https://t.co/yurekucUHV — Gen Michael Hayden (@GenMhayden) November 11, 2020

On top of his journalism, Klippenstein has also become known for successfully tricking prominent political figures on social media.

In 2019, Klippenstein tricked Rep. Steve King (R-IA) into thanking A Few Good Men character Colonel Nathan Jessup — played by Hollywood star Jack Nicholson in the 1992 movie — for his service.

Posting this before it gets deleted. pic.twitter.com/ABTFFHi2Q9 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 5, 2019

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]