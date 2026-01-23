Ro Khanna Claims Trump’s Actions Are Driven Mostly By the ‘Epstein Issue’

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) joined MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Friday to discuss a range of issues, including popular podcaster Joe Rogan’s take on President Donald Trump using his Greenland threats as a way to distract from the Epstein Files not being released. Khanna joined with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) to sponsor the bill that eventually became law, requiring the Justice Department to release the files on December 19th.

“I know you heard Joe Rogan’s comments yesterday that he thought so much of what was happening in Minneapolis and Greenland, all over the country and world, were all meant to simply distract from the Epstein files. Do you believe that?” asked host Joe Scarborough.

“You know, I think there’s something more sinister in terms of just conquering other lands and taking away Americans’ freedoms. But I do think that the Epstein issue is what most concerns Donald Trump. I was on Shawn Ryan’s podcast, one of the second biggest podcasts. He was a huge Trump supporter, and he said he would never have voted for Trump if he knew that Trump was going to protect pedophiles,” replied Khanna, adding:

You had the 40-year-old factory worker in Michigan. This is the classic Trump voter saying, “You know, Mr. President, why are you protecting pedophiles?” Donald Trump knows this has broken into the culture. It’s broken into culture because he said he was going to hold people accountable, hold the elites accountable, and now he and Pam Bondi are protecting the elites. So I do think he wants this off the front pages. The irony is he’s taken a 2025 story and made it a 2026 story because the only thing that is going to get this off the front page is if they release all the files.

“Well, it’s something we’ve been saying here for a very long time,” agreed Scarborough.

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet Newsletter

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!