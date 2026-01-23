Dropkick Murphys Shares Video of Michael Fanone Confronting Jan. 6 Supporter Wearing Their ‘Fighting Nazi’ Shirt

Boston Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys proudly shared a video of former DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone confronting a Jan. 6 conspiracy theorist at a House Judiciary Committee hearing while wearing one of their t-shirts, noting that he was a longtime fan.

Fanone, along with several other former officers who helped defend the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, attended the Judiciary hearing Thursday where former Special Counsel Jack Smith was testifying about his investigation into President Donald Trump.

Fanone was seriously wounded during the Capitol riot, physically beaten with pipes, stunned with a Taser, sprayed with chemical irritants. He suffered burns, a concussion and traumatic brain injury, a heart attack, and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in the aftermath of the attack.

During a break, Fanone confronted Ivan Raiklin, who has been a vocal supporter of the Capitol rioters and promoted numerous conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Video was captured by C-SPAN and bystanders’ phones of their heated exchange, with Fanone calling Raiklin a “traitor to this country” and having to be held back by some of his fellow former Capitol officers, including Harry Dunn.

“This guy’s threatened my family, threatened my children,” said Fanone. “Threatened my — threatened to rape my children, you sick b*stard! Rape my children!”

In another notable moment from the hearing, Fanone cupped his hands and loudly coughed “Go f*ck yourself!” after Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) made comments blaming the Capitol police for the Jan. 6 violence.

As the clips of Fanone during the hearing spread on social media, many people recognized he was wearing a t-shirt for the Dropkick Murphys, which said “FIGHTING NAZIS SINCE 1996,” the year the band was founded.

Shortly thereafter, the shirt was sold out in nearly all youth and adult sizes, but has since been restocked and is available for pre-order to be delivered in February.

The band praised Fanone on their social media accounts in posts that shared the video clip.

“Much love to Michael Fanone for standing up for the people,” the caption read. “[Fanone’s] been with us from the beginning. He was at our first DC show in ‘96. #SpiritOf96.”

This is far from the first foray into politics for Dropkick Murphys or frontman Ken Casey; the band has performed at anti-Trump rallies and showing video montages at their concerts criticizing the president for his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. They’ve also recently posted videos criticizing ICE over the shooting of Renee Good and advocating for support for Ukraine.

