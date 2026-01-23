‘Why Isn’t Trump in Jail?!’ Joy Behar’s Co-Host Urges Her to Realize ’75 Million’ People Voted For Trump Despite His Record

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin offered a simple answer when co-host Joy Behar asked on Friday’s show why Donald Trump wasn’t in jail, despite Jack Smith’s testimony that he had enough evidence to convict.

Smith testified publicly before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday, saying it was “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Trump “engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election and to prevent the lawful transfer of power.’

“Is Smith’s testimony going to have any impact?” Behar asked. “I mean, if he’s saying he has the goods on the guy, and that he broke the law, that he was hoarding classified documents, etc., why isn’t Trump in jail, is what I want to know!”

“Because he won the election and 75 million still voted for him despite these facts. I hate to say,” Griffin answered.

Griffin called the failure to prosecute Trump before the 2024 election a “missed opportunity.”

“They knew they had a four-year window to investigate, try, indict and try those crimes before the election, and, frankly, it was a missed opportunity and a disservice to the public, in my view, those were not adjudicated before the election,” Griffin said. “Once he won, it was game over. Many of us were saying at the time.”

Griffin said that the inaction “basically put it in the public’s court to decide.”

“On the January 6th event, I would say this: We live in split-screen America,” Griffin continued. “Half the country just does not see that day for what we all saw with our eyes. That’s a reality, I think we need to swallow that pill and realize it. We live in a diversified —”

“They see it, they deny it!” Behar exclaimed.

Griffin added, “We don’t live in a same-fact economy. People have just decided they’re going to believe what their partisan instincts tell them to. And it’s scary.”

Watch the clip above via ABC's The View.

