Rudy Giuliani Revives Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory

Rudy Giuliani has breathed new life into the conspiracy theories surrounding the death of Seth Rich.

The former New York City-turned-lawyer for President Donald Trump amplified a tweet on Monday from right-wing blogger Matt Couch. As you can see, the post Giuliani “liked” raises heavily-implied questions about the circumstances of Rich’s murder.

Ever since Rich died in 2016, there have been numerous conspiracy theories about how his death wasn’t the result of a botched robbery, but an assassination set up by the Democratic National Committee (DNC). Many of these conspiracy theories – frequently pushed by conservatives – falsely claim that the DNC had Rich killed as revenge for leaking their sensitive internal communications to Wikileaks during the 2016 election.

Rich’s family has condemned these conspiracy theories and have pursued legal action in the past against those who have spread them. In addition, Robert Mueller’s report on Russia’s 2016 election interference blew a hole in Seth Rich trutherism when he broke down the reasons why Julian Assange fueled it:

“As reports attributing the DNC and DCCC hacks to the Russian government emerged, WikiLeaks and Assange made several public statements apparently designed to obscure the source of the materials that WikiLeaks was releasing. The file-transfer evidence described above and other information uncovered during the investigation discredit WikiLeaks’s claims about the source of material that it posted.”

Photo via Saul Loeb / Getty Images

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com