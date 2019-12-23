Rudy Giuliani Says George Soros is ‘Hardly a Jew’ in Wild New Interview: ‘I’m More of a Jew’

In a freewheeling interview with New York magazine, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani went off about everything from George Soros, a billionaire and progressive philanthropist who Giuliani referred to as “hardly a Jew,” to the U.S. attorneys at the Southern District of New York, who he called “deranged … liberals.”

One headline grabbing moment from the interview, which took place on Dec. 9 at the luxury Mark Hotel in New York as he put down a few Bloody Marys, included Giuliani’s insistence that former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Maria Yovanovitch was “controlled” by Soros — a comment that eerily echoed anti-Semitic conspiracies that allege Soros is secretly trying to control the U.S. government via a shadowy network of “deep state” actors.

“He put all four ambassadors there. And he’s employing the FBI agents,” he said, to which New York‘s Olivia Nuzzi pushed back on, leading the Trump aide to add,“Don’t tell me I’m anti-Semitic if I oppose him.”

“Soros is hardly a Jew. I’m more of a Jew than Soros is,” continued Giuliani, who is Italian-American and very much not Jewish. “I probably know more about — he doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of Israel. He’s elected eight anarchist DA’s in the United States. He’s a horrible human being.”

He then exploded over the SDNY, who have been involved in investigating Trump and his allies for some time, including Giuliani.

“If they are, they’re idiots,” Giuliani said of reports that the U.S. attorneys have launched a probe against him. “Then they really are a Trump-deranged bunch of silly New York liberals.”

“If they think I committed a crime, they’re out of their minds. I’ve been doing this for 50 years. I know how not to commit crimes,” he added. “And if they think I’ve lost my integrity, maybe they’ve lost theirs in their insanity over hating Trump with some of the things they did that I never would’ve tolerated when I was U.S. Attorney.”

Giuliani, who was appointed U.S. attorney for the SDNY in 1983, went on to that the current legal officials occupying the Manhattan office are “all upset because they’ve never done anything like me since me. They haven’t done an eight years like I did since I left being U.S. Attorney. Nothing close.”

As for James Comey, Giuliani mentioned him to lash out at the former FBI director’s daughter, Maurene Comey, who is a New York federal prosecutor at the SDNY: “They’re all — they’re all knee-jerk, now logically impaired anti-Trump people, including James Comey’s daughter, who works there. You don’t think she’s bitter? … I consider her father a disgrace. I’m embarrassed that I hired him. Never seen anyone run the FBI like that.”

He also suggested that he could represent Trump in his Senate impeachment trial, saying that he “would love it, I could rip — you know, I hate to sound like a ridiculously boastful lawyer, but cross-examining them would be, I don’t know, I could’ve done it when I was a second-year assistant U.S. Attorney. They’re a bunch of clowns.”

“If it’s a very aggressive case, [Trump] would be more comfortable with me,” Giuliani said when asked if the president would choose himself or his other lawyer Jay Sekulow to represent him in the trial. “He was annoyed because over the last couple of weeks I’ve been pulling all his facts together and I haven’t been on television. People who think he doesn’t like me on television, I don’t know where they get that from. It’s just the opposite.”

Read the full New York interview here.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]