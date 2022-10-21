S.E. Cupp Laughs at Kari Lake’s Claim That MLK Would Be a MAGA Republican: ‘I Don’t Even Want to Waste Time Trying to Dissect How Dumb That Is’

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake claimed on Wednesday that if Martin Luther King Jr. and John F. Kennedy were still alive, they’d be Republicans of the Make American Great Again variety.

“If MLK, Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. were alive today, if JFK were alive today, if our Founding Fathers were alive today, they would be America-first Republicans,” Lake said at an event.

King’s daughter Bernice King responded by politely challenging Lake’s assertion on Twitter, calling it “dismissive” of his “seminal work and beliefs.”

On Friday, CNN commentator S.E. Cupp burst out laughing upon hearing Lake’s remarks.

“I mean, I guess I don’t need to ask for your reaction because you’re laughing through it,” Victor Blackwell told Cupp. “What do you think?”

“You can say anything and not back it up,” she replied. “You can claim these icons of the left as the new leaders of the far right, I guess just because. But I don’t even want to waste time trying to dissect how dumb that is. It’s about as dumb as the idea in MAGA world that JFK Jr. is coming back from the dead to run with Donald Trump in 2024.”

Cupp was referencing a conspiracy theory believed by some Trump supporters of the Q-Anon variety that holds John F. Kennedy Jr. did not die in a plane crash in 1999. Rather, he faked his death and will soon return.

Lake, meanwhile, is currently in a tight race with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

