Vivek Ramaswamy Explains ‘Morally Justified’ Plan To Invade Mexico If It Doesn’t Stop Drug Cartels: ‘Shoot That Dog’

Republican president candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said one of his first acts as president would be to send U.S. troops into Mexico to root out the drug cartels if Mexico’s government doesn’t take care of it themselves.

Ramaswamy explained his plan to Fox News’ Larry Kudlow Monday by likening the cartels to a dog that “keeps biting your family members.”

“I’m going to reset that relationship [with Mexico] and say, ‘Listen up, for a tiny fraction — and it will be a tiny fraction — of what we have already spent in Ukraine, we can help you, Mexico, regain your sovereignty from the Mexican drug cartels who are spinning over into our own homeland here.

“But if you don’t do it, then we will come in and get the job done ourselves. Because the fact of the matter is, it’s like if you have a neighbor who has a dog that comes over to your yard and keeps biting your family members repeatedly. If they keep doing that, at some point you can take a shotgun and shoot that dog. That’s logistically, legally, morally justified. And I think the same thing applies to a country to our south that has lost its sovereignty to the Mexican drug cartels, and we’re going to have to defend ourselves if necessary.”

Kudlow added his take.

“Well, you know, the going after the dog that crosses the line. In military terms is called ‘hot pursuit.’ I think that’s what you’re describing,” Kudlow said.

Ramaswamy has tweeted his plan in the past:

“We should use our military to annihilate the Mexican drug cartels and finally end the supply-driven fentanyl crisis. I’ve said it countless times & I’ll get it done. I applaud anyone else who commits to doing the right thing too, that’s good for the country.”

Ramaswamy’s plan seems to have some support among House Republicans. The Intercept reported:

Meanwhile in Congress, 21 Republicans — led by Reps. Dan Crenshaw and Michael Waltz — introduced legislation in January to authorize the use of military force against Mexican cartels. In March, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., announced he would introduce legislation to “set the stage” for military force in Mexico. And House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said it was a “mistake” that then-President Trump didn’t move forward with his reported hopes to “shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs,” and then lie and pretend the U.S. was not behind the attack.

