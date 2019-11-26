Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) admitted that he doesn’t think there will be enough votes in the Senate to remove President Donald Trump from office, during an interview on CNN’s The Lead, Tuesday.

“It is striking, to me, that 50% of Americans think our president should be impeached and removed and that number hasn’t moved after that striking testimony,” Coons declared. “I think the challenge now over this Thanksgiving break is for Republican House members and senators to reflect on what role they want to play in this. Whether they want to simply follow the polls and think about what’s perhaps in their best interest at the next election, or think about history and what precedent we’re setting in terms of a president who is engaging in an unprecedented attack on long-standing traditions of keeping a personal, political, and partisan interest out of how we conduct our foreign policy.”

In response to the House vote, where not one Republican voted in support of impeachment, Coons commented, “I’m concerned that what this says is that there is a lack of passion for restraining our president when he engages in just bald, inappropriate conduct.”

After being asked whether there are enough votes in the Senate to convict President Trump, Coons responded, “From what I’ve heard publicly and privately, I don’t think there will be the votes to remove him if this does come to an impeachment trial in the Senate, and to me that is disheartening because it removed guardrails on presidential misconduct.”

