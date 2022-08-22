Sen. Cortez Masto Hits Opponent With Succession-Themed Ad in Key Senate Race

Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-NV) latest ad attacking her opponent Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R-NV) will look very familiar to fans of the hit HBO series Succession.

The ad riffs on the opening sequence from the series, using visuals and playing music very similar to the series’s opening credits.

The hard-hitting ad slams the Republican Senate candidate for “a run-in with the law when Laxalt was a minor” and “his academic performance in college.”

The ad also echoes some of the series’ key themes focused on the wealth and privilege of the three children of a media mogul, who is loosely based on Rupert Murdoch.

“The son of a lobbyist, the grandson of a senator. Raised at one of D.C’s most elite private schools,” says the narrator.

“Flunking out of college, but that’s not a problem, Laxalt was immediately allowed into another elite university,” the narrator continues, hammering home the Succession-inspired theme of privilege.

Incumbent Sen. Cortez Masto is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for reelection this November. The race is considered a toss-up by RealClearPolitics and no poll this year has her above 45 percent – although she regularly leads Laxalt. The race is a key target for Republicans hoping to flip control of the U.S. Senate and will see heavy spending on ads from both sides.

