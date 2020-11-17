Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) accused Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of being “the ultimate editor” during Tuesday’s Facebook and Twitter Senate hearing after the two social networks censored a New York Post article about Hunter Biden last month.

“There are rules about what a television station can do. There are rules about what a newspaper can do,” Graham noted. “And what I want to try to find out is if you’re not a newspaper at Twitter or Facebook, then why do you have editorial control over The New York Post?”

“They decided — and maybe for a good reason, I don’t know — that the New York Post articles about Hunter Biden needed to be flagged, excluded from distribution, or made hard to find,” he continued, adding, “That to me seems like you are the ultimate editor.”

Graham concluded, “The editorial decision at The New York Post to run the story was overridden by Twitter and Facebook in different fashions to prevent its dissemination. Now, if that’s not making an editorial decision, I don’t know what would be.”

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) called for an investigation into Facebook and Twitter after the two companies restricted distribution of the New York Post story last month.

Watch above via Fox News.

