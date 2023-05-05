Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Says Payments to Clarence Thomas’s Wife Are Possible Tax Violation and ‘Fraud’

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) said payments made by a conservative activist to Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, potentially constitute tax violations and fraud.

On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that one day in 2012 Leonard Leo instructed Kellyanne Conway’s polling firm to bill an entity called Judicial Education Project – controlled by Leo – for $25,000. Leo told Conway to give the money to Ginni Thomas’s firm, Liberty Consulting. In all, Thomas received at least $80,000 from Leo via Conway.

At least some of the money was supposedly for “Supplement for Constitution Polling and Opinion Consulting,” Leo said. In one note to Conway, Leo said, “No mention of Ginni.” It is unclear what, if any work Liberty Consulting did to earn the money.

These transactions, as well as revelations that the Thomases received millions in luxury travel and hospitality from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, have raised questions about the ethics and transparency of the Supreme Court. Crow also bought real estate from Thomas and paid tuition for Thomas’s grandnephew to attend boarding school.

Appearing on Friday’s All In on MSNBC, Whitehouse was asked by host Chris Hayes if he agrees with the sentiments of his Democratic colleague Sen. Dick Durbin. As Judiciary Committee chair, Durbin called on Chief Justice John Roberts to police the court.

“Do you think the notion that Roberts and the chief justice of the court should police itself over this is sufficient?” Hayes asked.

“No,” Whitehouse stated, noting that the court has been mired in ethics quagmires before but failed to act.

“The second thing is that all the mischief with Leo and these phony front groups – all of that is potentially in violation of the tax code,” the senator continued. “Some of it is conceivably even fraud. There could be potentially criminal aspects to this, particularly if there was no work performed for that $25,000. And all of that can be properly investigated without getting into the internal operations of the court and Clarence Thomas.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

