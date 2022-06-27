Senate Sergeant at Arms During Capitol Riot Found Dead

Michael Stenger, the Senate sergeant at arms during the January 2021 Capitol riot, has died, Fox News confirmed.

Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram tweeted confirmation on Monday evening. A cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

1) Fox confirms that Michael Stenger, the Senate Sergeant at Arms who was in charge of Senate security the day of the Capitol riot, has died. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 27, 2022

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as both houses of Congress were inside certifying the 2020 presidential election. Joe Biden won the contest, but Trump had spent two months baselessly claiming it had been rigged against him.

Four people died during the riot. The next day, an officer who responded to the attack died of a stroke. He had been sprayed with chemicals during the incident.

Stenger resigned as sergeant at arms the day after the riot.

Four law enforcement officers who responded to the attack later committed suicide. It is unclear how Stenger died.

This is a developing story.

