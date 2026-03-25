Trump Floats Deploying National Guard to Help ‘Great ICE Patriots’ Fix Airport ‘Mess’

President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the National Guard into America’s airports on Wednesday as he urged Americans to “blame Democrats” for the security “mess” at some travel hubs.

Taking to his Truth Social platform in the morning, Trump accused Dems of cheering for “our Country to do badly” and “fail.”

He then thanked the “patriots” of ICE, and floated the possibility of sending in the National Guard “for more help.”

A little over an hour later, Trump doubled down, fawning over the agency for “helping people with bags, even picking up and cleaning areas.”

“I am so proud of our ICE Patriots!” he posted. “They were unfairly maligned by the Lunatic Democrats for years, and now, at the Airports, in addition to what they are supposed to be doing, they are helping people with bags, even picking up and cleaning areas. They are so proud to be there!”

He added: “The fact is, they shouldn’t have to do this, but they are rehabbing a fake image given to them by Radical Left Democrat politicians. The Public is loving ICE, so the Democrats, unwittingly, did us a favor — They are Great American Patriots, they just happen to have much larger, and harder, muscles than most — which is what they’re supposed to have. Thank you to ICE for the GREAT job you are doing. America very much appreciates it!”

The partial government shutdown affecting DHS funding and the TSA has been going on for over 40 days, with little end in sight after Trump reportedly rejected a deal over the weekend.

As a result, some airports have been plagued with long security lines and canceled flights.

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