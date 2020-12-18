President Donald Trump is allegedly weighing his post-presidential endeavors, which according to a freshly minted report out from The Daily Beast on Thursday night, includes considering restarting his reality TV show, The Apprentice.

The Beast spoke with two sources familiar with Trump floating the possibility of getting back into the show business.

“In the past two weeks, the people familiar with the matter note, Trump has casually slipped into conversation lines such as, ‘How would you like to see The Apprentice come back?’ and ‘Remember The Apprentice?'” Beast reporter’s Lachlan Cartwright and Asawin Suebsaeng noted in their report.

Trump has also reportedly spoken highly about his own rating successes while The Apprentice was on the air.

“The president has also bragged about how much of a ratings draw and money-maker the series was for him and creator and Trump pal Mark Burnett, and that if he wanted to, he could do it again,” the report adds. “Whether a network would have him is another question. The Apprentice aired formerly on NBC. But that was an era before Trump was president. And the controversy of his time in office will likely follow him after he leaves.”

When asked by The Beast about restarting the program, a Burnett spokesperson stated, “NOT TRUE zero discussions about TV.”

While considering possible post-election projects, Trump publicly continues to deny that he lost the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden.